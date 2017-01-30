No Budget before polls: Opposition to Election Commission
Opposition parties led by the Congress on Thursday approached the Election Commission, asking it to prevent the NDA government from presenting the Union Budget on February 1 - just three days before the commencement of Assembly polls in five states - arguing that the government may announce "populist" schemes which would give it an unfair advantage in the elections. Led by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, leaders of seven parties - Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, JD , RJD and DMK - met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and asked the poll panel to direct the government to postpone Budget presentation to a day after March 8, the last date of polling in UP.
