Night out for folk fans
COMING TOGETHER: Andy Irvine, pictured, will partner with Tasmanian Luke Plumb for a night of folk music in Bathurst on January 19. Photo: BELA CROP Two giants of the folk scene, on their first ever combined tour, are set to play in Bathurst on Thursday, January 19. Andy Irvine has been a leading figure in Irish folk music since the 1960s, forming the groundbreaking band Sweeney's Men before hitting the road through eastern Europe to absorb the mysteries of Balkan music. This pivotal group combined the beauty of traditional Irish song and dance music with the sinuous intricacy of stringed instruments, echoing the Balkan music that had captivated Andy.
