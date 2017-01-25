NI announce A 4m support to remove BV...

NI announce A 4m support to remove BVD infected animals

A A 4m support package for Northern Ireland livestock farmers to remove animals infected by BVD will come into operation within weeks, agriculture minister Michelle McIlveen has announced. The Minister said: "The EAA package includes a scheme to incentivise the humane removal of BVD infected animals, as well as schemes to improve pig meat quality, manage soils and nutrients more effectively, and receive training in business planning and risk management.

