New names added to Folk by the Oak 2017 line-up ahead of ticket prices going up
The first acts playing the second stage at this summer's Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield have been announced. Ahead of prices for the all-day Hertfordshire music festival going up at the end of the month, organisers today added singer Kitty Macfarlane and duo Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage to the Folk by the Oak 2017 line-up.
