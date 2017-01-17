Neruda takes playful shots at a terror state

From the director of Jackie comes another trip back in the time machine, this time to director Pablo LarraA n's native Chile, where Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda lived and died-but that end came long after the material covered by this timely and surprisingly playful look at how art can triumph in a would-be terror state. Neruda joins its bald, rotund, and deeply hedonistic poet turned senator's story in 1948.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.