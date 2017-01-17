Neruda takes playful shots at a terror state
From the director of Jackie comes another trip back in the time machine, this time to director Pablo LarraA n's native Chile, where Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda lived and died-but that end came long after the material covered by this timely and surprisingly playful look at how art can triumph in a would-be terror state. Neruda joins its bald, rotund, and deeply hedonistic poet turned senator's story in 1948.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|11 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC