Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson to induct Pearl...
Neil Young, who has been called "the godfather of grunge,'' will induct his pal Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in ceremonies in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, April 7. The Rock Hall also announced that Jackson Browne would induct Joan Baez and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson would induct Yes. Left unsaid is who will induct the remainder of the Class of 2017, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Nile Rodgers and Tupac Shakur.
