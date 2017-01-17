NBC confirms 'Will & Grace' is coming...

NBC confirms 'Will & Grace' is coming back to TV this year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

In this Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, cast members from the comedy series "Will & Grace," from left, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, pose backstage after making an award presentation at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. "Will & Grace" will make a comeback on NBC with 10 new episodes of the hit comedy to air during the 2017-18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC