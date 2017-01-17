NBC confirms 'Will & Grace' is coming back to TV this year

In this Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, cast members from the comedy series "Will & Grace," from left, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, pose backstage after making an award presentation at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. "Will & Grace" will make a comeback on NBC with 10 new episodes of the hit comedy to air during the 2017-18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.