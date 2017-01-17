Nation-Now 30 mins ago 3:09 p.m.'Will...

Nation-Now 30 mins ago 3:09 p.m.'Will & Grace' returning to TV after 11 years

12 hrs ago

Sparked by the response to show's viral pre-election reunion, NBC has announced it will bring Will & Grace back for a 10-episode limited run in the 2017-18 season. And this groundbreaking sitcom is coming back with all four original stars - Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally - along with original series creators and showrunners Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and director/producer James Burrows.

Chicago, IL

