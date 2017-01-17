'My father was killed for supporting ...

'My father was killed for supporting Israel'

On June 5th, 1968, New York Senator Robert Francis Kennedy was shot and killed by Sirhan Sirhan, an Arab terrorist angered by Kennedy's support for an arms deal to Israel. The assassination, which took place in the midst of the tumultuous 1968 Democratic primary season, came just two months after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. and less than five years after the killing of Kennedy's older brother, President John F. Kennedy.

Chicago, IL

