'My father was killed for supporting Israel'
On June 5th, 1968, New York Senator Robert Francis Kennedy was shot and killed by Sirhan Sirhan, an Arab terrorist angered by Kennedy's support for an arms deal to Israel. The assassination, which took place in the midst of the tumultuous 1968 Democratic primary season, came just two months after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. and less than five years after the killing of Kennedy's older brother, President John F. Kennedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC