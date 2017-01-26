Must follow our order: EC to RBI on raising cash limit

Ever since the November 8 demonetisation announcement, the RBI has made several changes to the weekly withdrawal limit of currency. The Reserve Bank of India has shot down the Election Commission's proposal to relax the weekly withdrawal limit for those contesting the Assembly elections, prompting an angry reaction from the poll panel, which reminded the central bank that it is "imperative" that its directions are "complied with" during poll season.

