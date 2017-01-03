Music notes: Linden Method leads suicide awareness benefit

Pop-punk-with-emphasis-on-punk band The Linden Method headlines a benefit show Saturday, Jan. 14, for Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based anti-bullying and suicide awareness organization providing mental health education through social media. The full lineup at Reggies also features Berwyn-based Talk To You Never , High Wire , Wayside Story and Villa Park's The Freedom Paradox .

