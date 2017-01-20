Mulayam Singh Yadav meets Lok Dal chief day before Election Commission hearing

A day before the hearing scheduled with the Election Commission regarding ownership of the Samajwadi Party symbol, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Thursday called Lok Dal president Sunil Singh to his Delhi residence where he is believed to have discussed the possibility of contesting Assembly polls on the Lok Dal symbol if EC denies him the SP symbol or freezes it. Mulayam had left Lok Dal around 37 years back.

