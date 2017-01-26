Model code: EC slams MoD, Finance Ministry for taking decisions without asking it

Taking umbrage to certain union ministries failing to seek its concurrence before taking decisions which can affect level playing field during Assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission has asked Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha to ensure that its guidelines on the model code are adhered to strictly. The Commission specifically mentioned that the Finance Ministry, Niti Aayog and the Defence Ministry "failed" to refer important matters to it during the model code period.

