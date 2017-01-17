Maggie Roche of The Roches dies at 6548 minutes ago
Maggie Roche, the folk-rock singer-songwriter who since the mid-1970s had performed and recorded as a trio and in pairs with her two sisters, has died. Roche died of cancer, according to a statement posted online Saturday by her sister and bandmate Suzzy Roche.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Fri
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC