Lovett & the Asheville Symphony - "Do...

Lovett & the Asheville Symphony - "Don't Freak Out"

With orchestral arrangements from the legendary Van Dyke Parks, "Don't Freak Out" is dazzling in its lively composition alone, with the vocals of Lovett and the long-running Asheville Symphony adding fervency. The track comes via a collaboration from The Asheville Symphony, a long-running staple established in 1960.

