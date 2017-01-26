Love Folk Festival comes to Southport next month

The folk-rock heroes will be marking 50 years of performances with an extensive series of dates and the release of 50:[email protected] , which features new original songs and live recordings of various favourites. "As someone whose hobby ultimately became a career, I'm happy every time the van pulls up outside my house to take me off on my travels, where the stage awaits, and I get a chance to make everyone happy that they made the choice to buy a ticket."

