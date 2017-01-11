Listen to Jonathan Edwards on NPR's M...

Listen to Jonathan Edwards on NPR's Mountain Stage

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Best known for his 1971 acoustic pop hit "Sunshine," Jonathan Edwards also has a solid background in country, folk, and bluegrass music. Here he performs the traditional song "I Wish I Was a Mole in the Ground," from this week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC