Legendary Folk Singer Peter Yarrow to Visit Finian's Rainbow Tonight
The cast of FINIAN'S RAINBOW prepares for visit tonight by legendary folk singer and political activist Peter Yarrow of "Peter, Paul & Mary" and modern members of the legendary band, including Noel Paul Stookey , Bethany Yarrow and cellist Rufus Cappodocia. At 6pm, cast members will be treated to a meet & greet before the performance with these renowned political and musical figures attending tonight's 8pm sold out show.
