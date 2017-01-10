Kids' Music Superstar Laurie Berkner'...

Kids' Music Superstar Laurie Berkner's 'Greatest Hits Solo Tour'

Best-selling children's recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner is coming to New Hampshire! Laurie will bring her Greatest Hits Solo Tour to Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street, Concord, NH at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11. Says Laurie Berkner, "I'm really excited about returning to the Capitol Center for the Arts. It's such a beautiful venue and a fantastic place to share my music with New Hampshire families!" A pioneer in children's music over the last twenty years, the legendary Laurie Berkner will bring such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee ," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head" to her Concord show.

