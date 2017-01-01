Kennedys and victim's family react to...

Kennedys and victim's family react to Michael Skakel's murder re-conviction

Such is the turbulent story of Dorthy Moxley, 84, and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, 88, whose lives have been tragically linked since the October 1975 fatal bludgeoning of Moxley's 15-year-old daughter, Martha, by Kennedy's nephew, Michael Skakel. Moxley's joy and Kennedy's despair follow Friday's decision by the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate Skakel's 2002 murder conviction .

Chicago, IL

