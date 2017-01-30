Kate Rusby to headline 2017 Southwell music festival this summer
Whether you pronounce it 'South-well' or 'Suth-ull', the Nottinghamshire town's annual music festival is back this June and will be your gateway to fantastic folk music and more. With headliner Kate Rusby in the mix, plus international musicians, poetry, workshops, crafts and ceilidhs, the 11th Gate To Southwell Festival promises to be better than ever in 2017.
