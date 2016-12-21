SINGER Shane MacGowan has thanked people for their support after his mother was killed in a car crash on New Year's Day. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/it-means-a-lot-shane-macgowan-acknowledges-support-after-death-of-his-mother-in-crash-35335099.html Pogues singer Shane MacGowan with his mother Therese, at the family home where he grew up, in 1997.

