Indigo Girls, Jenny Lewis & More Protest President Trump at Ann Arbor Folk Festival
Protest songs have always been a key component of folk music. So it was no surprise that the weekend's 40th Ann Arbor Folk Festival, especially in the wake of the previous weekend's Women's March events and President Donald Trump's charged first week in the White House, took on a strongly political tone.
