In sudden move, Infosys' chief compliance officer quits

Infosys' chief compliance officer and general counsel David Kennedy has quit, a sudden departure that immediately led to speculation about whether it had something to do with the controversy around the severance agreement with former CFO Rajiv Bansal. BENGALURU: Infosys ' chief compliance officer and general counsel David Kennedy has quit, a sudden departure that immediately led to speculation about whether it had something to do with the controversy around the severance agreement with former CFO Rajiv Bansal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.