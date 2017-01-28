I'll visit night clubs to interact with fans - Ofori Amponsah
Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah, has revealed that he will visit nightclubs to interact with his fans after dropping more singles this year. The 'Otoolege' singer said: "2017 will see me record more music for my fans and also interact with them as well."
