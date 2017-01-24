Iconic Folk Legends of 'Peter, Paul a...

Iconic Folk Legends of 'Peter, Paul and Mary' Come to Thousand Oaks

The iconic folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary made music together for nearly 50 years, arriving on the scene with a 1962 self-titled album and its hit "If I Had a Hammer". Mary Travers died in 2009, but Yarrow and Stookey continue to tour as a duo, continuing the band's tradition of uplifting audiences with messages of peace and social justice.

