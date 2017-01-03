How My Childhood Love of Elvis Taught Me to Question Authority and Cherish the Blues

ELVIS FEST 2017 Friday, Jan. 6 & Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., $12 Cat's Cradle Back Room, Carrboro www.catscradle.com lmost two years ago, while discussing Gillian Welch's song "Elvis Presley Blues" with the INDY , folk song slinger Jake Xerxes Fussell noted that "when you start thinking about Elvis, it's hard to stop thinking about Elvis." Though the observation was just a passing riff on the song's opening line, it stuck with me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.