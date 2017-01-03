How My Childhood Love of Elvis Taught Me to Question Authority and Cherish the Blues
ELVIS FEST 2017 Friday, Jan. 6 & Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., $12 Cat's Cradle Back Room, Carrboro www.catscradle.com lmost two years ago, while discussing Gillian Welch's song "Elvis Presley Blues" with the INDY , folk song slinger Jake Xerxes Fussell noted that "when you start thinking about Elvis, it's hard to stop thinking about Elvis." Though the observation was just a passing riff on the song's opening line, it stuck with me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC