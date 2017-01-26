House panel to renew focus on OBC vacancies
As Uttar Pradesh gears up for Assembly polls, the issue of reservation for OBCs, which constitute 40 per cent of the state's electorate, is again back in focus. But a Parliamentary panel examining the issue has witnessed, in its last few meetings, members raising concerns over poor representation of OBCs not only in government jobs but also in the PSUs.
