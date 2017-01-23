Haryana cash-for-job accused went to ...

Haryana cash-for-job accused went to Assembly 10 times

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

CHANDIGARH: Investigations into the cash-for-job scam in Haryana assembly have revealed that the accused who claimed to have paid Rs 90.15 lakh for getting several youths jobs in the assembly, had met the personal secretary of the speaker on many occasions. The revelation is significant as the accused, Ram Nath, had told police that he had paid Rs 90.15 lakh to Vakil Singh , stated to be the personal secretary of Haryana speaker, to get jobs for youths in the Vidhan Sabha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC