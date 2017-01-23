Haryana cash-for-job accused went to Assembly 10 times

CHANDIGARH: Investigations into the cash-for-job scam in Haryana assembly have revealed that the accused who claimed to have paid Rs 90.15 lakh for getting several youths jobs in the assembly, had met the personal secretary of the speaker on many occasions. The revelation is significant as the accused, Ram Nath, had told police that he had paid Rs 90.15 lakh to Vakil Singh , stated to be the personal secretary of Haryana speaker, to get jobs for youths in the Vidhan Sabha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.