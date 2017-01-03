Goa Elections 2017: BJP planning at least two rallies of PM Modi

In run-up to Assembly elections in Goa, the ruling BJP will be fielding a battery of high-profile leaders for campaigning and is planning to organise at least two public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by month end. "Our party president Amit Shah would be arriving in Goa on January 22-23 when we will plan two major public meetings which would be addressed by the Prime Minister," BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar told reporters today.

