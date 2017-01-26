Get Your Beatles and Elton John Music...

Get Your Beatles and Elton John Music Fix Saturday at the Wineseller

Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Joe Cruz performs music of the Beatles, Elton John, James Taylor, and Simon & Garfunkel at the Classic Wineseller. For dinner and music reservations call 828-452-6000.

Chicago, IL

