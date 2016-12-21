Folklore and adventure feats steal the show at Jamboree
The fourth day of 17th National Jamboree of Scouts and Guides at Adakanahalli Industrial Area near Kadakola on Nanjangud Road witnessed the portrayal of diverse folk cultures of India together with an array of adventure feats performed by the participants and personnel of Border Security Force . Physical display: The participating Scouts and Guides performed the breath-taking 'Mallakamba' with effortless ease compiled with Yogasanas.
