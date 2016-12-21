Folklore and adventure feats steal th...

Folklore and adventure feats steal the show at Jamboree

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Star of Mysore

The fourth day of 17th National Jamboree of Scouts and Guides at Adakanahalli Industrial Area near Kadakola on Nanjangud Road witnessed the portrayal of diverse folk cultures of India together with an array of adventure feats performed by the participants and personnel of Border Security Force . Physical display: The participating Scouts and Guides performed the breath-taking 'Mallakamba' with effortless ease compiled with Yogasanas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star of Mysore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,093

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC