Folk Singer Cheryl Wheeler Brings Her Saucy Stage Persona To Iron Horse

If you've never seen the celebrated New England troubadour Cheryl Wheeler in one of her famously freewheeling live concerts, you've missed out on the prolific singer and songwriter's multifaceted stage persona. You can check out this thoughtful, amusing musician and storyteller as she performs Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14, at one of her favorite venues, Northampton's Iron Horse Music Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.