Election dates for 5 states set

Election dates for 5 states set

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, Jan. 4 : Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while Punjab and Goa will vote on February 4, Uttarakhand on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8. Votes for all the elections will be counted on March 11. Announcing the election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said the seven-phase UP Assembly polls for 403 constituencies will be held on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. He said over 16 crore people will be eligible to vote for candidates in a total of 690 constituencies across five states, for which the commission has set up 1.85 lakh polling stations, or 15 per cent more than the number set up in 2012 polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC