Election dates for 5 states set

New Delhi, Jan. 4 : Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while Punjab and Goa will vote on February 4, Uttarakhand on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8. Votes for all the elections will be counted on March 11. Announcing the election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said the seven-phase UP Assembly polls for 403 constituencies will be held on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. He said over 16 crore people will be eligible to vote for candidates in a total of 690 constituencies across five states, for which the commission has set up 1.85 lakh polling stations, or 15 per cent more than the number set up in 2012 polls.

