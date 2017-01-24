Election Commission censures BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for controversial remarks4 min ago

Election Commission censures BJP MP S...

Election Commission censures BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for controversial remarks

New Delhi, Jan 12:

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Election Commission today "censured" BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his controversial remarks indirectly blaming Muslims for the population growth and warned that it would take stern action against him using all powers available to it if he violates the model code again. The poll watchdog said it did not find the MP's reply satisfactory, "because in the Commission's considered view, supported by observations of the Supreme Court, any statement to the effect of promoting enmity between different classes of society in connection with election on the grounds of religion made during electioneering or otherwise is violative of MCC".

Chicago, IL

