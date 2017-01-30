Election Commission asks Government to respond on Budget session...
New Delhi, February 7: The Election Commission of India led by CEC Nasim Zaidi has asked that the government respond to the Opposition's demands that the Budget session be postponed in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Making the demand the Election Commission has written to Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha.
