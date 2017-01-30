EC ropes in Kapil Sharma to mobilise Punjab voters
In its attempt to motivate voters to cast their votes in the state Assembly elections on February 4, the Election Commission has roped in comedian Kapil Sharma , besides rapper Dr Zeus and Punjabi actor and comedian Binoo Dhillon. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nayan Bhullar said Kapil Sharma had recorded a 25-second video, urging people to vote on February 4. He will also be seen urging first-time voters to take part in the election process.
