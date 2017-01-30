EC ropes in Kapil Sharma to mobilise ...

EC ropes in Kapil Sharma to mobilise Punjab voters

11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

In its attempt to motivate voters to cast their votes in the state Assembly elections on February 4, the Election Commission has roped in comedian Kapil Sharma , besides rapper Dr Zeus and Punjabi actor and comedian Binoo Dhillon. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nayan Bhullar said Kapil Sharma had recorded a 25-second video, urging people to vote on February 4. He will also be seen urging first-time voters to take part in the election process.

Chicago, IL

