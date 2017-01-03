EC announces Assembly election dates in five states
New Delhi, Jan 4 : : The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates and phases of Assembly elections for 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa- to be held between February 4 and March 8. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi made the announcements, a day after the poll panel held a meeting with the Chief electoral officers of the 5 concerned states. With this announcement the Model code of conduct comes into immediate effect Zaidi said polling will be held in the total of 690 Assembly constituencies.
