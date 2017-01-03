Debra Messing quashes a Will & Gracea...

Debra Messing quashes a Will & Gracea revival rumors

Rumors of a revival have been rife since stars Debra, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reunited late last year for a 10-minute video encouraging Americans to vote in the 2016 presidential election. But Debra, who played Grace Adler in the popular sitcom, has dismissed reports that a new series has been greenlit on Twitter: Her comment comes after frequent "Will & Grace" guest star Leslie Jordan claimed a comeback show was a done deal during a recent interview.

