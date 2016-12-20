Council speaker fears term limits mean fewer NYC councilwomen

The small and dropping number of women on the City Council has sparked alarm for Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other female pols who see their ranks thinning. Four of the seven City Council members facing term limits this year are women, a quirk of the calendar that means a majority of those required to leave their seats at the end of the year will be women even though they're a distinct minority in the body overall.

