Could Caroline Kennedy be the baggage-free Hillary Clinton? :0

19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

After three years as US ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy is coming home to New York and has big plans: a political run and penning a memoir, Kennedy insiders tell The Post. "Caroline had a successful ambassadorial run in Japan and feels really very confident about putting her hat in the ring for a New York congressional or Senate seat, with even possibly bigger political objectives down the road," said a source familiar with Kennedy's plans.

