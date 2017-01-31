Constable: Fiddling away political stress
Whether it's "This Land is Your Land" being sung by protesters at airports or the songs that the Georgie Rae Family Band will play Feb. 17 at the Elbo Room in Chicago, music can relieve stress, says Georgia Rae Mussared, a state and national fiddle champion from Richmond. A state and national fiddle champion, 18-year-old Georgia Rae Mussared, right, performs with her sisters, Quin, 16, left, and Kelly Jo, 21, center, as part of the Georgia Rae Family Band from Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC