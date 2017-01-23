Congress to contest all 10 seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli
THREE DAYS after the SP and Congress officially announced their alliance, there is little clarity on the seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress on Tuesday declared that it would contest all 10 Assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli districts.
