Combining Railway-Union Budget is a mistake, says former Minister of...

Jan 31

New Delhi, Jan 31: Former Minister of Railways Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the government of trying to lure the voters by presenting Union Budget 2017 before the Assembly elections 2017. Kharge also said that joining the union budget and the railway budget is a big mistake and it will erase the public sector.

