CNN Highlights Liberal Women Marching on DC Pretending to Be Non-Partisan

On Friday's CNN Newsroom with Carol Costello , host Costello devoted a four-minute segment to a pair of liberal women who are hoping to get 200,000 women to march in D.C. on Donald Trump's first day in office as President Even though the group is obviously left-wing, not only were there no ideological labels used to describe their views, but they were even allowed to promote themselves as if they were nonpartisan as the CNN host introduced them as not belonging "to any political group," and one guest boasted that "we don't belong to any political groups, we have no loyalties to any political groups, that we are able to show what ordinary Americans are capable of doing. This is going to be from the grassroots up."

