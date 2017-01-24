Classic tale remains timeless
For those old enough to remember, The Graduate was one of the key movie experiences of the the 1960s, bolstered by some enduring Simon and Garfunkel songs on the soundtrack. In the story of Benjamin Braddock - a 21-year-old college graduate returning to his parents' home in Pasadena who finds himself at odds with the present and equally unwilling to face the future - many found a metaphor for a growing malaise of disaffection afflicting North American society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC