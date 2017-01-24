Classic tale remains timeless

For those old enough to remember, The Graduate was one of the key movie experiences of the the 1960s, bolstered by some enduring Simon and Garfunkel songs on the soundtrack. In the story of Benjamin Braddock - a 21-year-old college graduate returning to his parents' home in Pasadena who finds himself at odds with the present and equally unwilling to face the future - many found a metaphor for a growing malaise of disaffection afflicting North American society.

