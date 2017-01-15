Charles: Internal self-governance for Tobago
PNM candidate for Black Rock\Whim\Spring Gardens, Kelvin Charles, delivers his speech during the party's launch at Market Square, Tobago, last Sunday. PHOTO: SHASTRI BOODAN Kelvin Charles has been an activist for the People's National Movement for almost four decades.
