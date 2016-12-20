Charity's spring programme will bring...

Charity's spring programme will bring performance to rural Dorset

Kathryn Roberts and Seth Lakeman will perform in Dorset in 2017 as part of the Artsreach programme of events. Image by Matt Austin The organisation brings live music, theatre and dance to rural areas, with more than 60 productions set to take place in the new year in village halls, churches and other community spaces.

Chicago, IL

