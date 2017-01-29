Caroline Kennedy's legacy in Japan wi...

Caroline Kennedy's legacy in Japan will be her message of equality and reconciliation

12 hrs ago

Security umbrella: Then-U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy attends the annual ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 2014, marking the 69th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city. For this exemplary and tenable goal, we can thank former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, who placed the theme of reconciliation at the heart of her address to the nation just prior to the end of her three-year tenure in Tokyo.

Chicago, IL

