Captain Amarinder Singh set to file nomination from Parkash Singh...
New Delhi [India], Jan. 14: Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that he is ready to file his nomination from Lambi on January 18th for the upcoming Punjab polls. "While a formal announcement is awaited from AICC, I'm ready to file my nomination from Lambi on the 18th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC